How to Get Organized Before Kids Go Back to School

As summer wanes and the school year approaches, it’s the perfect time to declutter and organize your children’s rooms. This process is not just about tidying up; it’s about creating a supportive environment. A well-organized space can reduce stress and improve focus, helping your children excel in the upcoming school year.

Decluttering the Closet

Start by tackling the closet. It’s likely filled with clothes that no longer fit or are worn out. Sort into three piles: keep, donate, and throw away. Clothes in good condition but no longer fit can be donated or passed to younger relatives. Items that are worn or damaged get tossed.

Once you’ve sorted through the clothes, start organizing what’s left by shirts, pants, dresses and color. This can make it easier for your child to find what they need on busy school mornings.

Create Space

Once the closet is decluttered, turn your attention to saved artwork— these items can create clutter. Consider keeping only select items that hold special meaning. You could also digitize artwork and papers by taking photos or scanning them.

Study Space

Another critical area to focus on is a desk or study area. Invest in storage solutions like pencil holders, paper organizers, and bookshelves to keep everything in its place.

School-Related Items

Prepare for the upcoming school year by creating a designated spot for school-related items, including backpacks, lunch boxes, and shoes. Having a specific storage area can save time and eliminate stress during those hectic school mornings.

Decluttering your child’s room and creating a functional space before the start of the school year can have numerous benefits, from reducing stress to promoting productivity. It might seem challenging, but with a plan you’ll create a supportive and organized environment for your child to thrive this upcoming school year!

