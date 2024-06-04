Now Booking Rentals at the Ellwood House!

From museum gardens to historic home interiors, the Ellwood House Museum has several exceptional spaces that can accommodate a variety of special occasions. Whether you’re hosting a bridal or baby shower, the wedding of your dreams, a graduation party, or a birthday party, the museum has the perfect venue to suit your needs.

The Hearthside Room located in the Visitor Center is a charming spot for a reception, rehearsal dinner, or wedding ceremony. With seating for up to 80 guests, the space offers charming views of the mansion, woods, and Little House. Rental of the space includes access to a fully equipped kitchen, and set-up of tables and chairs for your event.

The picturesque Ellcourt home features beautiful architectural details and woodwork throughout. The entire first floor is available to rent and includes a full service kitchen and onsite staff to help your event run smoothly. Able to accommodate 80 guests, the home is the perfect backdrop for your milestone birthdays, wedding receptions, or special dinners. Only one event is booked per date to ensure your event’s exclusivity. Enjoy views of the stunning Berg and Mansion Gardens from multiple covered terraces – this picturesque site makes an attractive and truly unique location for all special occasions.

The Ellwood House also offers two outdoor gardens for wedding ceremonies. The Berg Garden is a charming Arts & Crafts-style garden overflowing with plants and color, making it the perfect setting for your ceremony. Our Wedding Garden offers a stunning backdrop of the mansion and an open lawn for your seated guests. We think you’ll be thrilled with the quality of our rentals and our pricing. For more information, or to schedule a tour and rental consultation, please contact us at 815-756-4609 or rentals@ellwoodhouse.org . For additional details, please visit ellwoodhouse.org . We are now booking for 2024 and beyond.

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, Illinois 60115