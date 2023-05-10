3 Tips For Cleaning Your Firearm

Maintaining your firearm is a key part of gun ownership. There are several important reasons for having a clean firearm; for example, having a clean and properly maintained firearm leads to greater reliability, which is the most important quality in a firearm. It also makes operating the firearm safer, and it keeps it looking nice year after year. Here are three tips to think about when cleaning your firearm.

Clean the inside of the firearm first. Avoid cleaning only the outside of the gun; consult the owner’s manual and learn how to disassemble and reassemble the firearm so that you can clean the interior before wiping down the exterior. This will ensure that no buildup of residue or other particulates gets in the way of the firearm’s moving parts.



Lubricate in addition to cleaning. While clearing out any oil and powder buildup is important, you should also make sure to lubricate or re-lubricate any moving parts before putting the firearm back together. This will help ensure that the gun operates smoothly and reliably, in addition to increasing the lifespan of the firearm by reducing wear on its parts. This includes the barrel/chamber, as well as the action or any other smaller moving parts within the firearm.



After cleaning and lubricating your firearm, clean and wipe down the re-assembled exterior, using a brush or cloth that won’t leave behind any particulates or debris. Don’t forget to perform a functional check of the firearm after cleaning it - make sure that the trigger, slide, and safeties all move and operate as they should. When in doubt, consult the firearm owner’s manual to know how the firearm should operate.



For more information about firearm cleaning and maintenance, please contact Dennis Leifheit at: Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

