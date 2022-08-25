3 Things to Know When Choosing a Diamond

When shopping for a diamond, choosing the best one for your needs can be daunting. The many shapes, sizes, colors, and clarity options can confuse and overwhelm anybody. You must know what you’re looking for when shopping for a diamond.

Here are three things to keep in mind when choosing a diamond:

First, a diamond certificate that gives you the diamond’s grade is one of the most critical factors. This document will list the diamond’s four Cs: Carat, Cut, Clarity, and Color. It will also give you an idea of the quality of the diamond so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Diamond appraisers and insurers will also use the certificate to evaluate the diamond.

Secondly, the setting and shape of a diamond are just as important as any other factor. The setting will affect the diamond’s durability, will hold the diamond in place, and affect the ring’s overall look. There are many different setting options available, but the most common shapes used are round, princess, pear, marquise, emerald, and Asscher.

Round diamonds are the most popular shape, both classic and versatile. Princess diamonds are also famous, as they are square-shaped and have a modern look. In addition, engagement rings often use pear and marquise diamonds, which have a romantic look. Finally, Emerald and Asscher diamonds are less common shapes but can be very striking when used correctly.

Finally, you’ll have your pick of many diamonds at a reputable jeweler to find the one that fits your style and budget. They can provide you with a certificate of authenticity for your diamond. Ask for referrals or recommendations, search for reviews online, and ask the jeweler about their return policy. Most jewelers will offer a refund or exchange if the diamond is not as described.

At D&D Jewelers, we pride ourselves on providing high-quality diamonds at an affordable price. With over 20 years of experience in the Sycamore region, we are confident that we can find the best diamond for you.

