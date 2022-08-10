Earning your Concealed Carry License (CCL) can be an extremely rewarding endeavor with many benefits, including an increased competency and confidence with firearms, as well as the peace of mind knowing you can protect yourself and your loved ones. In order to protect yourself legally and operate your weapon as safely as possible, it’s prudent to familiarize yourself with the legislature surrounding both obtaining the permit as well as safely carrying in Illinois. Here are 3 things to know about concealed carry.

1. Start the process early if you’re interested. Before you can obtain your CCL, you need to apply for a Firearms Owner ID (FOID) card to be able to legally possess a firearm in Illinois. Then you need to complete a 16-hour firearms class in order to obtain your CCL. This class must be taught by an approved instructor.

2. Start paying attention to which areas forbid firearms outright, and recognize which areas you can lawfully go to while concealed carrying. Cities and counties may have laws that conflict with the state, and it’s best to know what is allowed and what isn’t before going somewhere new.

3. Once you have your CCL, you will be given a combined FOID and CCL card. Starting in 2022, if your FOID is suspended and you have a CCL, the CCL will also be suspended automatically until the FOID is reinstated. If your CCL is revoked but you’re still eligible to possess a FOID card, then the combination card can still be used, although it won’t show up as a valid CCL in the police database. Additionally, if your FOID card expires during the middle of your CCL term, then it will automatically be renewed without a fee needing to be paid, and you’ll receive a new combined card in the mail.

For more information, please contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

Northern Illinois Carry Logo