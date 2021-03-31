Simple stretches for back pain

Stiffness and back pain can happen at any time.

Anything from sudden movements, to strain from daily activities, or even just sitting at your desk for too long can cause your back to ache.

The good news is you can reduce much of that discomfort with stretching.

“Here at Sycamore Integrated Health, we utilize stretching to diminish the tension of muscles that are pulling on the spine,” says Dr. Michael Waido. “Stretching is an important element for helping back pain.”

There are some stretches you can do anywhere, as Dr. Waido points out, including one to address tightness in the trapezius muscle, something that is common among his patients.

“A simple stretch that can be performed anywhere, including at work, is to tuck your chin, which should feel like you’re giving yourself a double chin, and then reach over your head with the opposite side hand. Then lightly pull your neck toward your shoulder. This stretch will help loosen the upper trapezius on the side opposite of which you bend.”

There are more basic stretches you can do in your home or office to relieve back pain as well.

Knees-to-chest stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Keep one leg bent (or straighten it out on the floor) and bring your other knee up toward your chest, hugging it in place there. Keep your tailbone and lower back on the floor, resisting the urge to raise them. Hold this position for a full minute, then repeat with your other leg.

Pelvic tilts

Lie on your back with your feet on the floor and knees bent up. Flatten your back against the floor and engage your core to press your back down. Hold this position for 5 to 10 seconds. Do one to three sets. This will help strengthen your abdominal muscles and relieve tightness in your lower back.

The Sphinx stretch

Lie on your stomach with your elbows and palms on the floor. Keep your feet about shoulder-width apart and engage you lower back, lifting your torso backward off the floor, while pressing your pelvis down. It’s almost like doing a sit-up in reverse. This will strengthen the muscles in your lower back and spine and relieve pressure in that area while stretching your core.

These are just a few stretches you can do on your own to help alleviate back pain in the short-term.

