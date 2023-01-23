Letter: Thank you for another generous giving season of Goodfellows in DeKalb County

To the Editor:

With the passing of another holiday season and the year’s total in for our most recent Goodfellows season, we wanted to say thank you again to the generous community we live in.

We were able to provide gifts of new clothing to 976 local children this past season but only because of the support shown by so many. As the need and numbers continued to rise, so too did the level of giving.

We’d like to give special recognition to the following for going above and beyond in supporting our efforts: Chris and Shannon Mitchell, owners of MVPs for hosting our Office Party Fundraiser at the Regale Center in early December; Target for providing dedicated cashiers on our shopping nights; Blumen Gardens for always opening their doors for wrapping, storing, and distribution on Christmas Eve; Blackhawk Moving and Storage for providing the pods to store our gifts in; all of the generous businesses and individuals in the community who donated door prizes for our annual fundraising event at the Regale Center; and the hundreds of community volunteers who assisted in shopping, wrapping gifts, and in gift delivery on Christmas Eve morning.

You are all Goodfellows. We could not do this project without your help.

We look forward to the upcoming yearly event with this wonderful community. “Like” us on Facebook or check our webpage, goodfellowscharity.org .

With our sincere gratitude,

The Goodfellows of DeKalb/Sycamore