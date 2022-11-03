Letter: Linh Nguyen’s answer to presidential question sets her apart as DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

I want to express my support for Linh Nguyen for the position of DeKalb County Clerk.

I checked out both candidates and especially listened to the recent debate with the League of Women’s Voters.

Initially, I was impressed with both candidates, with their backgrounds, experiences and plans. At issue for me was the answer to the question if Joe Biden is president. Linh Nguyen simply said yes and Tasha Sims deflected the question, perhaps in the hope of attracting election deniers.

It is thus entirely possible that Tasha Sims is an election denier, too. Because the County Clerk deals primarily with elections, a person, who sympathizes with election deniers or perhaps even is one herself, should definitely not be in this vital position.

Katharina Barbe

DeKalb