Letter: Why I’m supporting Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk

Tasha Sims repeatedly sidestepped a recent question posed to her in a public forum regarding whether Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Fact: Biden got more votes and won.

The question was posed during a virtual live forum hosted by WNIJ radio, the DeKalb County League of Women Voters and the DeKalb Public Library.

Sims is running for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder, which is the position that oversees both the elections and the filing of property deeds for the county. What if Sims is elected, decides your property deed is wrong, and you aren’t the real owner of your property?

Simply put, Tasha Sims is dangerous.

I’m supporting Linh Nguyen because she deals with data and facts and is willing to accept facts. Her work has been thoroughly vetted by people who deal with statistics and data. She reports the true facts and would make property owners and voters in DeKalb County feel secure.

Pam Farris

Rochelle