Letter: Tasha Sims’ experience is key in choice for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

To the Editor:

I am encouraging DeKalb County voters, regardless of your political affiliation, to consider three important factors when casting your ballot for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder: qualifications, experience and dedication.

Tasha Sims is a lifelong resident of DeKalb County and has been involved in DeKalb County government for 15 years. During this time, she has gained experience in every aspect of the county clerk and recorder’s office, including recording, elections, vital records and tax extension.

Additionally, for the past 9 years, Tasha Sims has held the position of executive assistant to the county administrator. She has served as secretary to the DeKalb County Board, DeKalb County Forest Preserve District and to the Public Building Commission, earning the respect of county officials and the citizens of DeKalb County.

Tasha Sims has the qualifications, experience and dedication to fully discharge the responsibilities of the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder beginning on day No. 1, and she deserves your vote.

Daniel Klein

Sycamore

Associate professor, emeritus at Northern Illinois University’s School of Health Studies