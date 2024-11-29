Vaughn: Old Navy partners with Kishwaukee United Way to collect winter donations for holidays

With the cold season fast approaching, Kishwaukee United Way has partnered with the Old Navy store in DeKalb to launch a winter donation drive, a community effort aimed at keeping local families warm throughout the winter months.

The organization is collecting new winter essentials, including hats, gloves, scarves and diapers. Donations can be dropped of at Old Navy, 2439 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, through Dec. 18.

Donate these much-needed items so that others in our community can stay warm this winter. The majority of those in need are families with children who are just struggling to get by. This collection drive will help these households and individuals stay warm during the winter months.

Old Navy staff, Stacie Miller of Kishwaukee United Way and United Way executive director Michele Vaughn pose for a photo outside the Old Navy outlet in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

Kishwaukee United Way is working to ensure that the basic needs of all our community members, specifically food, clothing and access to basic resources, are met. Kishwaukee United Way envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.

To learn more about community resources, (i.e., food pantries, shelter, utility assistance programs, rental assistance, and more call 211 or search online www.search.211illinois.org.

Kishwaukee United Way’s local 211 programming launched in 2017 making resource availability for the most in need easy and accessible for the past seven years. To learn more about how you can get involved as a volunteer, campaign supporter or donor, please visit www.kishwaukeeunitedway.com.

Live UNITED this holiday season. Together we can keep our community warm. Your donations will help make a difference. Thank you for your support!