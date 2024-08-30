Vaughn: Kishwaukee United Way Receives a $15K from Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital recently approved a $15,000 grant in support of Kishwaukee United Way’s 211 free referral helpline/program.

Kishwaukee United Way is preparing to launch a new initiative in connection with the existing 211 referral helpline called “From Surviving to Thriving.” The helpline is a hybrid bridge resource for the underserved, underemployed and undereducated offering immediate assistance within three focus areas: education, health and income.

Kishwaukee United Way programming in session in this undated photo. Kishwaukee United Way is preparing to launch a new initiative in connection with the existing 211 referral helpline called “From Surviving to Thriving.” (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

This new resource will aim to help individuals attain access to basic resources that provide an immediate hand up and not a hand out. Kishwaukee United Way will increase online digital assistance that will be available through text messaging, website and social media.

In addition, in-person sessions will be developed to provide hands-on assistance to address the following: unemployment, digital early childhood literacy, ESL tutoring, mental health empowerment circles, financial literacy and homeownership basics.

These opportunities will exist between partner agencies and the United Way’s Digital Crossover program. This new initiative will also provide a Dream to Life “Live United” half-day job shadow opportunity and paid internships for a 211 Survive to Thrive Information Outreach Tag Team. Participants will also receive a 211-pocket referral help card that will offer immediate assistance 24/7, 365 days a year.

Kishwaukee United Way serves as a strong bridge of support to provide ‘just-in-time’ resources to help fill in the gaps, helping residents in DeKalb County thrive. The goal of this new initiative is to provide immediate attention to the various basic needs of families and ensure opportunities are available with the intentionality to equip individuals in their transition from survival mode to a thriving journey ahead. Reaching people where they are through collaboration and creativity.

To learn more about Kishwaukee United Way visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com .

Kishwaukee United Way executive director Michele Vaughn poses with some informational brochures. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)