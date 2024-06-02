Vaughn: Creating powerful moments of hope by helping others

Kishwaukee United Way is gearing up for its annual Day of Caring community volunteerism event.

The impactful day aims to bring volunteers from local companies and organizations to help select partner agencies and community organizations with various projects such as assisting with food drives, reading, cleaning animal living environments, landscaping, cleaning playgrounds, painting and more.

Eleven community organizations have confirmed participation in the “Do Something Good” annual initiative this year. These organizations include: Voluntary Action Center, Barb Food Mart, The Growing Place, Children’s Learning Center, Network of Nations, Tails Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity DeKalb, CASA DeKalb County, A Safe Place, Adventure Works and Opportunity House.

Mary Freeman of FNBO and Stacie Miller of Kishwaukee United Way post in front of a sign promoting the agency's annual Day of Caring, this year set for 9 a.m. June 13, 2024. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

The event is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. June 13 at Kishwaukee United Way headquarters, 2201 N. First St., DeKalb with WDKB 94.9 radio, and volunteers to check in and highlight the 2024-2025 funding grant allocations of approved partner agencies for the upcoming program year.

This year’s Day of Caring is sponsored by Target Distribution Center of DeKalb. Participating volunteers will receive United Way swag gear, a Subway lunch gift card, and a certificate of appreciation for registered participants (limited supply). Some participating companies that are signed up to volunteer in groups are FNBO, Old National Bank, Heartland Bank, Target Distribution Center and more.

Kishwaukee United Way’s mission is to share community resources through intentional collaboration in hopes of providing accessible and reliable opportunities through acts of volunteerism, advocacy, and donor support. KUW’s three pillars of support are education, health and financial stability. The annual Day of Caring is made possible through the power of community unity.

If you want to get involved in the Day of Caring as a volunteer, there is still time to sign up by the deadline of June 7. Visit www.kishwaukeeunitedway.com.