Opinion | Got PFAS? Part 2: How to protect your health

Editor’s note: This is the October installment of a monthly column written by the city of DeKalb’s Citizens Environmental Commission that focuses on increased awareness of issues such as promoting projects and ordinance changes involved in recycling, reducing energy consumption and planting native habitat.

Last month we revealed that every modern home in DeKalb has an abundance of PFAS, a group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, now dubbed, “forever chemicals” as they persist in the environment without degrading. The concerning feature of PFAS is their link to a range of health effects from developmental delays in children to the risk of certain cancers.

[ Opinion | Got PFAS? Yes, in every home in DeKalb ]

While there is no way to avoid more than 5,000 PFAS in the environment, we can reduce our daily contact.

Our first concern should be avoiding products with PFAS that are directly applied to our skin, such as cosmetics and deodorants. According to a study at Notre Dame, 47% of all mascaras include PFAS, as well as 55% of all lip products tested. Cosmetic companies have begun to recognize the interest in PFAS-free products and have now formulated several PFAS-free lines that can easily be found on the internet.

Our eating habits affect our exposure, too. Fast food packaging such as burger wrappers and salad containers contain PFAS, and research revealed that people who eat food prepared at home have lower blood levels of PFAS than those who frequently eat out.

PFAS-free cookware is now available with excellent no-stick properties. And the outdoors enthusiast no longer has to submit to PFAS-laden water-resistant clothing. A large number of companies have now stopped making clothing that includes these chemicals.

For those in the process of remodeling, consider a bidet for the bathroom. Long used as a common feature of a toilet in Europe, Asia and some South American countries, a bidet eliminates the need for toilet paper as PFAS were found in 21 major brands.

Let’s look at the broader environmental issues, such as our drinking water. According to Bryan Faivre, director of utilities and transportation for the city of DeKalb, the city has sampled the water supply from the source through the finished water at the treatment plants and has not detected any PFAS. Initial testing was performed for 18 types of PFAS in 2021. Additional testing conducted in 2023 for 29 PFAS also showed no detection.

Wastewater is in a different category. According to Mike Holland, technical services director at Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, PFAS are not currently required to be removed from wastewater, however, industrial users are the prime contributors and there are no major industries that discharge to the Kishwaukee River upstream of DeKalb.

Closer to home is the issue of house dust which is laden with PFAS from assorted items. Keeping one’s home as clean as possible is a straightforward solution, especially if there are young children living there. Children are more vulnerable to these persistent chemicals than adults. There are also safer choices when upgrading the home interior to avoid PFAS dust particles. Couches, carpets, flooring and floor finishes can now be purchased PFAS-free.

PFAS were not available until the 1950s. Our modern homes give us beauty and convenience, however, our historic homes, including the Ellwood House, would now be the least contaminated places to live in DeKalb.

