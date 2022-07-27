How Does Your Garden Grow? Midsummer planting for fall harvest

Can you believe it is already midsummer? If you have a vegetable garden, it is producing like crazy right now. You might already have harvested crops like carrots and garlic, and as a result have some empty space available. If you are wondering what you can plant now (late July and early August), you will be surprised! But don’t wait too much longer as the days are getting shorter.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the average first frost for DeKalb County is Oct. 13. To decide what you can plant in mid to late summer, you need to look up the “days until maturity” for the variety of fruit or vegetable that you are considering planting and then count backwards. Some varieties take longer than others, and some, like beans, produce well past their maturity date, so pick a variety that will mature in the least amount of time, typically 30-65 days.

The following is a list of plants you can start now. Many of these will survive a light frost, and some will even survive a freeze.

Beans – even if you have beans in your garden right now, it is a good time to start a second crop, so you will have a fresh harvest in the fall. My personal favorite is Desperado, which is a bush bean variety that produces lots of tender beans, matures in about 56 days, and will produce until the first frost.

Broccoli – there are several types of broccoli that mature in the 60-day range. Broccoli can survive a light frost, so you may be able to harvest into early November.

Carrots – starting carrots in midsummer can be tricky due to the heat impacting germination, so you need to keep the soil moist. While carrots take about 70-80 days to maturity, they can tolerate a light frost, giving you a little bit more time. Try planting Yellowbunch or Purple Elite for surprising color.

Beets – not only frost tolerant but can survive into the high 20s. The Bull’s Blood variety produces a dark red beet that is best harvested when small (64 days), making it a perfect fall crop.

Turnips – pickled turnips are delicious, but did you know they can also be frozen? You can also harvest the leaves when they are 4 inches tall, leaving 1 inch, and more leaves will grow in their place.

Leaf lettuce – seed to salad in about a month! Pick young leaves or wait until it is fully matured; leaf lettuce can also tolerate a light frost. The Black Seeded Simpson variety produces large juicy leaves.

Radishes – did you know that you can dig up radishes until the ground is frozen? There are many varieties that mature in less than a month.

Cucumber – this short-lived vegetable is probably just beginning to produce in your garden, but if you really enjoy eating cucumber right out of the garden, then now is the time to plant a second crop for fall harvest.

Kale – this popular leaf vegetable is quick growing and can survive 20 degrees!

Swiss chard – a rainbow of color, this tender green can only survive light frost.

Spinach – one of the first vegetables we get in the spring, and if planted in mid to late summer, it may even overwinter in the garden.

Basil – a must-have in every garden. Basil is quick and easy to grow. We make a pesto and then freeze it in small containers to use all winter long on pasta or pizza.

Cilantro – if you enjoy this strong herb, it is one you should continuously sow in your garden because of its short life. There is a Slo-bolt variety that lasts a little longer.

Zinnia – easy to grow, you can plant zinnia now for fall color in your garden. While not a fruit or vegetable, it is perfect as a cut flower bouquet for your harvest dinner table.

Tip

Sowing seeds in the ground in midsummer requires a little more water than the rest of the garden. Once your seedlings emerge, consider using a light mulch of straw on either side to maintain soil moisture. If the weather gets too hot, you may even consider providing some afternoon shade until your plants get established.

Contact the DeKalb County Master Gardener’s Extension for more information at uiemg- dekalb@illinois.edu or 815-758-8194.