Johnson: Come celebrate Genoa with Business Expo, Taste and Genoa Days

GENOA - The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce is definitely ready for spring.

To kick off the season we are hosting our Home and Business Expo & Taste of Genoa, this Saturday at Genoa-Kingston High School, 980 Park Avenue.

If you have spring fever and are looking for a reason to get out of the house, we would like to invite you and your entire family to enjoy a little of what the Genoa area has to offer. Come check out some of our amazing small businesses, organizations, industries and restaurants at this one-day event, all under one roof. More than 65 vendors will showcase their businesses and offer giveaways.

The Expo is free to attend, and anyone older than 18 who visits 15 booths or more will be entered to win an awesome raffle prize! This year we will be raffling off a four-burner Blackstone Grill sponsored by Re/Max Classic, a 16-bottle wine cooler donated by Paulsen Appliance, Northern Illinois University Huskie Football swag, including tickets to a game, and a gift basket from Genoa Guest House.

After visiting with the “Unicorn” from Hendrik Stables out in front of the high school, come in and enjoy lunch at our very own Taste of Genoa. The Taste of Genoa will feature food from River’s Mexican Cantina, Smoking Grill, Sib’s Corner Grill, Ralfie’s BBQ, Latsis Bakery, Distinctive Catering by Debi and Sweet De-Lights. Let the kids enjoy the exhibitions by NIU STEM or the Genoa Park District and Fitness Center.

The Genoa Chamber would like to thank all of our Expo Sponsors. We could not continue this event without their continued support and investment. Thank you to this year’s Platinum sponsor, Alan Browne Chevrolet. Gold sponsors are The city of Genoa, Northwestern Medicine, Resource Bank and First Midwest Bank - a division of Old National. This year’s Silver Sponsors are Mark Carlson State Farm, Tobinson’s Ace Hardware and Northwest Center for Autism at High Road School. And this year’s bronze sponsors: American Family Insurance - Manny Peña Agency, MetroNet, Northern Illinois Realty, Bethany Animal Hospital, Clean USA, Genoa Guest House, LLC, Gospel Life Bible Church, Hill’s Tap, Trinity Lutheran Church and McCombie for Illinois.

To find out about the Expo and which of your favorite businesses will be there, visit our website at www.genoaareachamber.com .

Looking ahead

In June we will continue our small-town traditions with the 63rd anniversary of the Genoa Days King and Queen Scholarship contest.

The Chamber and member businesses recognize the importance of education as well as the increasing costs that come with it. One of the ways we support our students and future leaders is by providing a scholarship contest opportunity open to all graduating seniors.

All seniors at Genoa-Kingston High School, home-schooled and parochial school students who fall within the Genoa-Kingston School District are able to apply for the scholarship. The application can be found on our website, genoaareachamber.com .

To be considered, candidates need to complete an application and submit it on or before Friday to the High School Guidance Office or the Chamber of Commerce office, 113 N. Genoa St. Unit B. All completed applications will be reviewed and finalists will be notified.

The finalists will compete in a final judging that will take place on the first evening of Genoa Days from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 8 at Heartland Bank. The contest will conclude on the main stage at 8 p.m. in in downtown Genoa where our 2022 Genoa Days King and Queen will be announced and each will be awarded $1,000.

The Genoa Chamber continues to grow and would love to have you grow with us! We would be happy to tell you about our upcoming events, chamber membership and sponsorship opportunities. Call us today at 815-784-2212 or email info@genoaareachamber.com to make an appointment with Krissy or Lexi. We are here to serve you and to spotlight your growing business! Think Spring, everyone!

Krissy Johnson is the executive director of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.