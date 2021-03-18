Kenney: We can’t keep doing this? Food insecurity one year after shutdown

“Something has to change. We can’t keep doing this,” a young woman said as she pulled away with her children in the backseat of her car holding their boxes and bags of food.

It has been one very long year since I first wrote about the pandemic’s effect on food insecurity in DeKalb County. It has been a year of broken hearts, grief, losses and sorrow; and at the same time, a year of people coming together to help others, pulling together as only true community can do.

When the DeKalb County Community Gardens’ (DCCG) Grow Mobile pulls into a church parking lot, there are lines of cars waiting for the food, sometimes three lines of cars, first timers along with those who have been relying on food pantries since before the pandemic. The food distributions are a place where you see anxious looks, wiping of tears. Tears over having to ask for help. Tears of when will it end. And tears of gratitude. The food distributions also bring young children waving and smiling, people laughing, fist bumps and high fives. All the human emotions brought to one place, a place where anguish and hope meet.

DeKalb County food distributions also bring volunteers who give hours of their time to help pack food in boxes and bags, loading car trunks and backseats. So many people with big hearts who are willing to share their time, resources, and give with pleasure. People, in line to get food for themselves, but also many times picking up food for others who couldn’t come, an elderly neighbor, an uncle with COVID-19 or a neighbor who fell on the ice.

This has been the year of loss. Loss of a parent, sibling, spouse or friend. Loss of control over what you eat. Loss of control over your business, your work and your ability to provide what you wish for your family. Loss of feeling secure in leaving your home.

It has been a year of trying-our-patience. Struggling to stretch your money or your savings until the unemployment check arrives, or until the rescue money hits your account. Waiting for COVID-19 test results, restrictions to ease, your turn to get the vaccination or in line to get food.

In February, 19% of Illinois adults reported that the children living in their household did not have enough to eat because the household could not afford to buy adequate amount of food. In DeKalb County, DCCG served over 27,000 households and over 84,000 individuals since March 21 of 2020. In the past 12 months, DCCG has distributed over 850,000 pounds of food to people all across the county. DCCG is just one of over a dozen pantries working hard to provide food for struggling individuals and families.

It’s important to remember this is only one year since the first pandemic lockdown. It is not over. Even with hundreds of residents getting vaccinations, the need continues. Some experts predict it could be 2024 before our economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels. Many have lost their jobs permanently. Currently unemployment in Illinois is still over 8%. Locally, according to estimates, 3-5% of renters are behind in rent payments. Black and Latinx adults reported difficulty covering expenses at higher rates: 53% and 49% respectively, compared to 27% for white adults. So, even when we are getting ahead of the virus, the economic effects hold many of us back.

It has also been a year of learning. We learned how to play board games with our grandchildren via Zoom. We learned to work from home and to have school remotely. We were brought face-to-face with drastic inequities. We learned our neighbors of color have inordinate barriers. We learned that even the wealthiest nation in the world can be brought to a near standstill and that we have vulnerabilities we never fully recognized, such as a food system that is dependent upon people thousands of miles from our table, people who can get sick. That when we are dependent upon trucks, planes and trains to get our food, there exist many opportunities for obstacles to pop up and stop the flow.

As a result, some positive changes have been made locally to increase our food security in the event of future pandemics or natural disasters. DCCG took the lead in reconvening the DeKalb County Local Food Security Council. The food council brings together all stakeholders in the local food system. The Council includes, food pantries, county board representatives, Representative Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore), Northwestern Medicine, University of Illinois Extension, City of DeKalb, school districts, social services, food providers and Northern Illinois University. The Food Council is currently conducting a food security audit of the entire county. This is the first step in identifying food gaps and what is required to strengthen our food system.

This year we also learned that local agencies and organizations are able to pivot as needed, to adapt to unpredictable change, and with collaboration continue to meet escalating need. Organizations came together with efforts to address the needs cooperatively and efficiently. Like Westminster Church working with DCCG to have weekly food distributions that serve as many as 250 households in two hours. Or Family Service Agency’s Community Action working with people to identify their needs and work with other agencies to meet those needs. Elder Care services, Voluntary Action Center and DCCG coming together to make sure homebound elderly and disabled have groceries delivered to their door. Or the Regional Office of Education distributing diapers at food distributions.

No, we can’t keep doing this. We have been through so many experiences this year that none of us will ever be the same. It is a year that changed us. A year we have learned so much that when we are finally on the other side and look back from 2022, we will see all that we have lost and all we have gained. We will be wiser, stronger and more cohesive. A community that has been tested, rocked, but one that will emerge stronger together.

Dan Kenney is the executive director and founder of the DeKalb County Community Gardens, a non-profit organization that empowers people to choose healthy and sustainable foods through education and participation, and oversees mobile food pantries and community gardens across the county.