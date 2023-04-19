NIU football: Keyshaun Pipkin making big plays at WR for Huskies

DeKALB — It started all the way back in Week 1, when Keyshaun Pipkin was named the offensive player of the week to open spring camp.
Almost a month later as spring practices wind down, the redshirt freshman receiver from Indianapolis is still drawing attention.
“I’m getting much better with the plays, learning the plays,” Pipkin said. “I’m really just executing and playing at a higher level. That’s really it.”
Spring practices wrap up at noon Saturday with the Spring Showcase at Huskie Stadium. And the passing game has been missing two big pieces with neither quarterback Rocky Lombardi nor receiver Trayvon Rudolph doing anything other than non-contact drills.
With Ethan Hampton taking most of the snaps at quarterback, Pipkin made the most of his opportunity. He didn’t play in a game last year but has been among the lead group of receivers in practices this season.
“He’s jumped a whole lot,” wide receiver coach Joseph Hawkins said. “From Day 1 until now it’s a complete 180. He’s starting to buy in, he’s starting to realize what it takes to be an FCS football player. He’s taking ownership, he’s getting better. He still has things to work on just like everyone else, but he’s on the right course to be pretty dang-on good.”
Hawkins said even without Rudolph, the receivers are having a solid spring. He mentioned that transfer Davis Patterson has been a strong edition and Kacper Rutkiewicz is looking to build off his strong season last year during which he made 23 catches for 390 yards and six touchdowns.
He also said Pipkin is not the only redshirt freshman doing big things. Malik Armstrong and Eli Reed have performed great as well, he said.
“That’s a brotherhood in the receiver room. Everybody’s close,” Pipkin said. “That’s where it starts at. Being brothers and stuff.”
Coach Thomas Hammock said Pipkin, at 6-2, 207 pounds, is a big target with a lot of speed. He’s done a good job getting comfortable in the offense to put his natural ability on display.
While it wasn’t on display for the Huskies last year in game situations, Pipkin put up big numbers in his career at North Central in Indianapolis.
Hawkins said Pipkin adds an exciting piece to an exciting group.
“This was a huge deal because we have quite a few young guys getting a lot of reps,” Hawkins said. “One thing we always talk about is having depth and guys finding roles. Our guys maximize the opportunities. They’re starting to understand what it takes to be a Division I football player.”
Hammock said he feels that Pipkin can be a go-to guy in the NIU passing game this fall. An all-state selection in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 630 yards and three touchdowns.
“The thing he needs to do is go out there and be like, ‘I’m a No. 1 receiver,’” Hammock said. “That’s what he needs to do and I think he has that ability. He’s big, he’s physical. He can run, he can block. Now he just has to have confidence in himself. When he’s on, there are not many guys on our team that can stay with him. But he’s got to put it together. You can’t put it together for one play and take two plays off.”