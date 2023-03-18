NIU women fall to Georgia Southern in WBI opener

The NIU women’s basketball team dropped the Women’s Basketball Invitational opener to Georgia Southern 69-58 on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.

A’Jah Davis led the way for the Huskies (16-15) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Chelby Koker and Tara Staffacher each had 10 points.

NIU trailed by as much as 16 in the first half, but got as close as 57-50 in the fourth quarter after Davis made a jumper with 9:14 left. The Eagles scored 10 of the next 12 to put the game away.

The Huskies will play a consolation bracket game at 5 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota, then will face either FIU or UIC at either noon or 2:30 p.m. Sunday.