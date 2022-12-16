NIU launches NIL marketplace for athletes

NIU on Thursday introduced the Boneyard Victory E. Marketplace, a portal that allows supporters to directly sponsor athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities.

Sean Frazier, NIU vice president and athletic director, called the marketplace “an important step forward for NIU as we continue to prioritize the student-athlete experience.”

“Today, providing NIL support and education, through this marketplace, as well as all the other resources available through our partnerships with Opendorse and Compass, is extremely important to give current and future Huskie student-athletes the tools they need to succeed in this area,” Frazier said in a news release.

The website allows fans a number of options to interact with an athlete for a fee, starting at about $11. For instance, the page of DeKalb native A’Jah Davis has multiple options, including a video shoutout for $21, an autograph for $90 and a personal appearance at an event for $149. It also allows businesses to create opportunities.

The site also features former players. Former Huskie and NFL star Larry English has opportunities starting at $1,000.

“NIL has changed the landscape of college athletics, and this is so important,” NIU men’s basketball coach Rashon Burno said. “If you are not ahead of the game, you are behind. Anytime that teams within your league get a competitive advantage, it is hard to catch up, so it is really exciting to know that we are on the forefront of it in our conference which bodes well not just for men’s basketball, but for our entire athletic department.”

A subscription to the Boneyard Victor E. Collective, created by a third party, offers exclusive benefits including meet and greets, access to exclusive events and content, apparel and autographed memorabilia. Contributions can be designated by sport, with funds being allocated equally among all participating team members. The Boneyard Victor E. Collective also can facilitate deals with specific student-athletes.

“The NIL Boneyard Victor E. Collective is a great example of Huskies who enjoyed their recruiting process, loved their experience at NIU and still have strong feelings of pride for the institution,” NIU women’s basketball coach Lisa Carlsen said. “This is a difference maker for our student-athletes, as hopefully they experience the same points of pride during their time here. We couldn’t be more excited for what this will mean for student-athletes now and in the future.”