Carifio: Three Huskies poised for big games when NIU takes on Western Michigan

DeKALB — After falling to Central Michigan last week, the NIU football team picked up its seventh loss and was eliminated from bowl contention.

There may be more younger faces than usual playing for the Huskies when they play at Western Michigan on Wednesday, but these three players are still set up for impact games against the Broncos.

NIU tight end Tristen Tewes, 82, celebrates with teammates Brock Lampe, left, and Liam Soraghan, 83, after Tristen scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Huskies Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday Nov. 2nd. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Tristen Tewes, sophomore tight end

With true freshman quarterback Nevan Creamascoli likely to see a lot of playing time Wednesday and be the main passing quarterback, Tewes can expect another high-target game. Creamscoli looked to him six times, and he made three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

He was open on a lot of those targets, getting 41 yards after the catch Wednesday in just his fourth game of the year.

J.J. Lippe, sophomore right tackle

Speaking of versatility, Lippe brings it to the NIU line. He’s played every position but right guard this year - and even has played at the tight end spot.

Wherever he was playing, the NIU run game was slow to get rolling last week, and that led to Cremascoli coming in and seeing more playing time than Justin Lynch. While Harrison Waylee did end up cracking 100 yards, a more consistent rushing attack will be needed.

And should Cremascoli need to pass a lot, the Broncos are third in the league in sacks, getting to the other team’s quarterback 25 times this year, almost three times per game. But the Huskies are second in the league in preventing sacks, allowing just nine this year.

Jaiden Credle, freshman running back

With Antario Brown missing the second half last week and Mason Blakemore missing the third of the last five games, Credle might see his usage skyrocket.

The amount he plays - or doesn’t - will also give a big insight into how Thomas Hammock and the coaching staff view redshirts. Credle has already played in four games this year, the maximum allowed to still maintain redshirt status. Playing him at all over the next three games basically takes away a year of eligibility for him.

Play him and try to win? Save him and build for the future? It’s an interesting call, one that in this day and age is complicated by the prevalence of the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see what the Huskies decide to do, especially if they are depleted at running back as they are at so many other positions.

NIU Jordan White, left, is brought down by a Central Michigan in the first quarter after Jordan intercepted the ball on Wednesday Nov. 2nd at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.NIU Jordan White is brought down by a Central Michigan in the first quarter after Jordan intercepted the ball on Wednesday Nov. 2nd at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Last week

We went with: Jordan White, Devin Lafayette and Mason Blakemore

What they did: Blakemore did not play. White had six tackles and an interception. Lafayette had five tackles.