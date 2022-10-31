Carifio: Three NIU players poised for big games against Central Michigan

DeKALB – One more loss this season and Northern Illinois won’t be eligible for a bowl game a year after winning the Mid-Athletic Conference.
The Huskies’ potential four-game winning streak to salvage a bowl game after a bad start to the season begins against Central Michigan on Wednesday, with both teams coming in with identical overall and conference records (2-6, 1-3).
If these three players have big games, the Huskies will almost certainly come away with a win.
Jordan White, sophomore safety
The endless injuries to the NIU secondary has seen White thrust into a much larger roll this season. He led the team in tackles a couple weeks ago and had a four-tackle game last time out in a 24-17 loss at Ohio.
He also has been behind the line somewhat, too, with a pair of tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. This from a guy who didn’t play the first two games this season. The secondary has improved somewhat over the past few weeks – probably no coincidence that it’s been the same lineup the past three weeks – and if White keeps that upward trajectory, it obviously will mean big things for a unit that’s 109th in the country in passing yards allowed and 128th in pass-efficiency defense.
Devin Lafayette, freshman Huskie
The Huskies have used their “Huskie” position, intended as a linebacker-safety hybrid, as a spot almost exclusively for safeties. Lafayette has started the most often there but has been pretty quiet since a big game against Ball State.
He has 10 tackles the past three games combined, and that was after a five-tackle performance against the Cardinals in which he had an interception and a pass breakup.
Mason Blakemore, sophomore running back
Antario Brown and Harrison Waylee both have seen expanded roles in the offense since injuries to quarterbacks Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton. Blakemore, however, missed two games and after six carries against Eastern Michigan didn’t carry the ball against Ohio.
Maybe an injury is back in play – although, as always, good luck finding that out with this staff’s injury disclosure policy. But getting Blakemore back in play, even if it is just to spell Brown and Waylee for a minute, can be a difference-maker for this team.
Last week
We went with: Waylee, Justin Lynch and Michael Kennedy
What they did: Waylee ran 18 times for 97 yards but didn’t find the end zone. Lynch ran 11 times for 10 yards and was 9 of 18 passing for 110 yards. Kennedy was second on the team with six tackles, had a tackle for a loss, half a sack and two quarterback hurries.