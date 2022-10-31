October 31, 2022
Shaw Local
NIU Sports

Carifio: Three NIU players poised for big games against Central Michigan

By Eddie Carifio
Northern Illinois Huskies running back Mason Blakemore shakes off Eastern Illinois Panthers safety Jordan Vincent on his way to a touchdown during their game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Huskie Stadium at NIU. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – One more loss this season and Northern Illinois won’t be eligible for a bowl game a year after winning the Mid-Athletic Conference.

The Huskies’ potential four-game winning streak to salvage a bowl game after a bad start to the season begins against Central Michigan on Wednesday, with both teams coming in with identical overall and conference records (2-6, 1-3).

If these three players have big games, the Huskies will almost certainly come away with a win.

Northern Illinois Jordan White, top, helps bring down a Toledo player in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Jordan White, sophomore safety

The endless injuries to the NIU secondary has seen White thrust into a much larger roll this season. He led the team in tackles a couple weeks ago and had a four-tackle game last time out in a 24-17 loss at Ohio.

He also has been behind the line somewhat, too, with a pair of tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. This from a guy who didn’t play the first two games this season. The secondary has improved somewhat over the past few weeks – probably no coincidence that it’s been the same lineup the past three weeks – and if White keeps that upward trajectory, it obviously will mean big things for a unit that’s 109th in the country in passing yards allowed and 128th in pass-efficiency defense.

Northern Illinois University safety Devin Lafayette works on coverages during spring practice Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Devin Lafayette, freshman Huskie

The Huskies have used their “Huskie” position, intended as a linebacker-safety hybrid, as a spot almost exclusively for safeties. Lafayette has started the most often there but has been pretty quiet since a big game against Ball State.

He has 10 tackles the past three games combined, and that was after a five-tackle performance against the Cardinals in which he had an interception and a pass breakup.

Tulsa's Grant Sawyer and Anthony Goodlow tackle Northern Illinois' Mason Blakemore during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP) (Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World/AP)

Mason Blakemore, sophomore running back

Antario Brown and Harrison Waylee both have seen expanded roles in the offense since injuries to quarterbacks Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton. Blakemore, however, missed two games and after six carries against Eastern Michigan didn’t carry the ball against Ohio.

Maybe an injury is back in play – although, as always, good luck finding that out with this staff’s injury disclosure policy. But getting Blakemore back in play, even if it is just to spell Brown and Waylee for a minute, can be a difference-maker for this team.

Last week

We went with: Waylee, Justin Lynch and Michael Kennedy

What they did: Waylee ran 18 times for 97 yards but didn’t find the end zone. Lynch ran 11 times for 10 yards and was 9 of 18 passing for 110 yards. Kennedy was second on the team with six tackles, had a tackle for a loss, half a sack and two quarterback hurries.