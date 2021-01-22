DeKalb grad Jasmine Kemp, NIU volleyball team return after long layoff

It’s been a long, winding road back to competition for DeKalb graduate Jasmine Kemp and the Northern Illinois women’s volleyball team.

“We are so excited as a team to be back,” Kemp, now a junior at NIU, said. “You can tell the coaches are excited. We haven’t played in over a year competitively against another team. All of our practice will show on the court.”

The Huskies navigated a long offseason unlike any in memory, with the coronavirus pandemic postponing the season from fall to spring.

“It’s been a pretty bumpy road,” Kemp said. “COVID brings out a lot in the team, but there are things outside of volleyball that matter, that affect members of the team. It’s nice that we can let all that go and come together as a team.”

The team also had to contend with national social justice issues from the diverse perspectives of team members.

“I think we hit every level from fear and anger to a little bit of hope, for sure a lot of empathy and understanding,” NIU coach Ray Gooden said. “We’ve had some tough ones, some tough moments. There are still things for us to do to work on to improve our group. It hasn’t been a part of the traditional collegiate experience. "

The main problem the Huskies faced on the court in preparing for the upcoming season was the disruption in their normal routines.

“I think the challenge is just inconsistency,” Gooden said. “Whether we can do things or we can’t do things. What are the parameters in order to do things and how those things have had variance? For obvious reasons, we understand, but we’re creatures of habit.”

The Huskies have a big test to restart their season. They travel to face Bowling Green, the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference, on Friday for their first match action in more than a year.

“We’re going to start to learn how we are against the best team in our league and think there are things we can do and do well,” Gooden said.”

With all the waiting, work and worry of the past year, Kemp and the team are ready to take on the new season.

“Honestly, we have no reason to hold back this season,” Kemp said. “We have to play like it’s our last time playing because you never know when things could get paused, canceled or shut down.”