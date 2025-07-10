Caribou Coffee in Sycamore Hy-Vee closing after 14 years

The Caribou Coffee shop inside the Hy-Vee grocery store located at 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, pictured on July 10, 2025, will close on July 13, 2025, after 14 years of business. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A coffee stop inside a Sycamore grocery store will serve its final cup of joe this weekend.

Caribou Coffee, located inside the Sycamore Hy-Vee at 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, will permanently close at 5 p.m. Sunday, store employees wrote in a Hy-Vee social media post this week.

“From your daily coffee runs to the heartfelt conversations and shared smiles, you’ve made this place so much more than just a coffee shop,” shop employees wrote. “We’ve been honored to be a part of your routines, your celebrations, and your lives. Thank you for the memories, the laughter, and your loyal support over the years. It has truly meant the world to us.”

The Caribou Coffee location was open for 14 years. Despite the closure, employees that coffee regulars have come to know won’t need to go elsewhere to find work.

“We’re happy to share that all of our amazing staff have been retained and are being offered positions in other departments within Hy-Vee,” coffee shop staff wrote in a social media post. “Their dedication and warmth will continue to be part of your shopping experience.”