Town hall Monday to talk mental health services in DeKalb County

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board’s Collaboration for Equity and Belonging in Behavioral Healthcare Committee will host a town hall Monday to review community survey results.

The town hall will be at 6 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The town hall is free and open to the public.

The town hall will review survey findings, discuss recommendations and develop result strategies. Refreshments will be served. The survey featured DeKalb County residents’ perspectives on behavioral health care access.

The committee began the survey in 2022. Participants shared insights to better understand practices; policies; and the need for equity, inclusion, diversity and belonging in the behavioral health care system.

The survey was analyzed by Northern Illinois University’s Center for Government Studies. The results include offering peer support groups at virtual platforms, churches and community centers. To view the results, visit dcmhb.org and click the “Community Survey Report” tab.

For information, visit dcmhb.org.