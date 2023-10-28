Drop off unused prescription drugs at Northwestern Medicine locations Saturday

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive, DeKalb, shown here on May 19, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine will offer medication disposal drive-up locations as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, according to a news release. The event is for community members only.

Participants can safely dispose of unused medication. Hospital team members will offer attendees Narcan. Attendees can also learn about opioid overdose prevention. Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The drive-up collection sites include:

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 2731 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to misuse, overdoes, and potential accidental poisoning.