51st annual Sycamore Autumn Craft and Treasures Market to bring back homemade pie sales

SYCAMORE – The 51st annual Autumn Craft and Treasures Market is bringing back an old tradition this year: homemade pie sales.

The pastry sales will be among the more than 100 vendors set to fill the Sycamore High School Fieldhouse, 427 Spartan Trail, the weekend of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, according to organizers. Shoppers can get a reprieve from the chilly fall weather while scouring for unique gifts.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Parking is free.

Admission is $2 per adult, $1 for seniors and students and free for those 5 and younger.

The market is hosted by the Sycamore Music Boosters. All proceeds benefit Sycamore School District 427′s music program.

The event also will offer food and concessions.

For more information, visit www.sycamoremusicboosters.com.