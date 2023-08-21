Waterman church to host drive-thru fundraiser Tuesday

WATERMAN – Waterman United Methodist Church will partner with the Wild Carrot Cooking Company to host a drive-thru dinner fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Wild Carrot Cooking Company, 228 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman, according to a news release.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public.

Attendees can buy pre-packaged dinners. The meals include a pulled beef sandwich with optional giardiniera, supreme Italian pasta salad, and a rice crispy treat. The dinners cost $14.

For information, watermanumc.org/.