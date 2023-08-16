Discard hazardous waste for free at upcoming health department event in DeKalb

DeKALB – Those in DeKalb County looking for a place to dispose of their hazardous waste or recycle electronics can do so for free at two upcoming September events by the DeKalb County Health Department in DeKalb.

The DeKalb County Health Department will host a free household hazardous waste drive and separate electronic, textile, shoes, aerosol products and latex paint collection from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St., DeKalb. The electronics collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 at the airport.

Participants must be Illinois residents, and proof of address is required for those planning to drop off items, according to a news release from the health department. Registration is required and can be found at dekalbcountyhealthdeptrecycling.as.me/schedule.php.

The recycling event is sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

For both events, participants should enter Pleasant Street from Peace Road, where they’ll be directed to the entrance of the event. To avoid long lines, residents of Sycamore, Genoa and Kirkland are strongly encouraged to use the “At Your Door Program” provided by Waste Management (1-800-449-7587).

City of DeKalb residents are encouraged to utilize the collection services provided by Lake Shore Recycling Systems (815-770-7550). Staff will be on site to assist with traffic flow and to remove items from vehicles.

What items are OK?

Hazardous waste includes a variety of home chemicals. Some examples include adhesives, auto fluids, cooking oil, fluorescent bulbs, garden and pool products, poisons and acids, stains, solvents and varnishes. Oil-based paints will be accepted but latex paints are not. Latex paints can be taken to the electronics collection. For a more in-depth list, visit the registration link.

The DeKalb County Health Department has partnered with Flat Can Recycling for the recycling event. Accepted items will include different kinds of aerosol spray cans such as paint, hairspray, baking spray and asthma inhalers. Flat Can Recycling also accepts small propane tanks (size 14.1 &14.4 oz and 16 & 16.4 oz) and latex paint. Clothing, textiles and shoes also will be accepted.

For more information email hello@flatcanrecycling.com.

Prohibited items such as smoke detectors, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, large appliances (stove, washing machine, and dryer), lightbulbs, refrigerators, wooden speakers, alkaline batteries, car/marine batteries and hazardous waste are prohibited during the recycling event. Most other electronics will be accepted.

For questions, contact James Carlin, Solid Waste Associate, at 815-748-2408 or email recycle@dekalbcounty.org.