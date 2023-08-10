Canine distemper uptick in DeKalb County, health officials warn, with tips for your dogs

DeKalb County health officials are warning dog owners about an increase of canine distemper cases recorded in the area, and how to best keep pups safe.

The DeKalb County Animal Control department has seen an increase in cases of confirmed canine distemper virus found in raccoons and skunks tested after displaying abnormal neurologic signs, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Health Department. Canine distemper outbreaks in local raccoon populations can signal increased risk for pet dogs in the area.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs, health officials said. The virus also can be found in wildlife such as foxes, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, mink and ferrets. In wildlife, infection with canine distemper closely resembles rabies.

Puppies and dogs most often become infected through airborne exposure such as sneezing or coughing from an infected dog or wild animal. The virus also can be transmitted by shared food and water bowls and equipment, health officials said.

Infected dogs can shed the virus for months, and mother dogs can pass the virus through the placenta to their puppies.

All dogs are at risk, however puppies younger than 4 months old and dogs that have not been vaccinated against canine distemper are at increased risk of acquiring the disease, health officials said.

Distemper is often fatal, and dogs that survive usually have permanent, irreparable nervous system damage.

Vaccination is crucial in preventing canine distemper. DeKalb County health officials shared details about how to vaccinate your dog or other animals, including ferrets:

A series of vaccinations is administered to puppies to increase the likelihood of building immunity when the immune system has not yet fully matured.

Avoid gaps in the immunization schedule and make sure distemper vaccinations are up to date.

Avoid contact with infected animals and wildlife

Use caution when socializing puppies or unvaccinated dogs at parks, puppy classes, obedience classes, doggy day care and other places where dogs can congregate.

Pet ferrets should be vaccinated against canine distemper using a USDA-approved ferret vaccine.

DeKalb County Animal Control responds to sick or injured wildlife during normal working hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for skunk removal, which requires special services, according to the health department.

After hours calls for sick or injured and all nuisance wildlife will need to be managed through a wildlife removal service for a fee. A list of wildlife removal companies can be found at www.health.dekalbcounty.org/services/animal-control/