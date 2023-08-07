Road work in rural southern DeKalb County begins

Road work in southern rural DeKalb County south of Shabbona and east of Paw Paw begins this week, according to the DeKalb County Highway Department.

Work on West Suydam Road from Rollo Road to Svendsen Road, on Rollo Road and on Chicago Road from Shabbona Road to West County Line Road began Monday, according to an announcement from the office of DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz.

The road work is in southern DeKalb County, where motorists should expect daily road closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the announcement.

Work is being done to replace cross road culverts in multiple locations along all three of the roadways.

The road work is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 18, weather permitting, according to Schwartz’s office.

Additional work is planned for Chicago Road, west of West Bend Road, which will include a culvert pipe replacement project. The cross road pipe between west of West Bend Road and West County Line Road will be removed and replaced, according to the announcement.

Advance notice of closure date will be posted at the location for Chicago road work this month, according to Schwartz’s office.

Martin & Company Excavating of Oregon was awarded a $65,923 bid by the DeKalb County Board for the project.

Any questions or concerns should be addressed to the DeKalb County Highway Department at 815-756-9513.