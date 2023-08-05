Stage Coach Players’ ‘Nickel and Dimed’ opens Aug. 10

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players’ next production is a comedy that chronicles the experiences of an undercover journalist as she moves across the country, taking on a series of low-wage jobs.

Directed by David W. Booth, “Nickel and Dimed” opens Aug. 10 and will run for two weekends. The production is sponsored by Jerry and Annette Johns along with Clark and Arlene Neher.

Written by Joan Holden, the play is adapted from the best-selling book by Barbara Ehrenreich, “Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America.” The events in the book are based upon Ehrenreich’s experience while undercover.

The play follows Barbara (based on the author), played by Teresa Haish (”The Dixie Swim Club”), as she attempts to keep herself housed and fed on minimum wage jobs, which are typically viewed as unskilled labor.

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearse a scene from the upcoming production of "Nickel and Dimed." (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

When the play opens, she is employed as a waitress in a diner and having a tough go of it, even with help from those who have worked at the diner for a much longer time. She thought was prepared for hard work. However, at age 55, she continuously must work double shifts. She has nonstop aches and pains and without health insurance or enough money to even see a doctor, she must swallow handfuls of ibuprofen. It doesn’t help that the only place she can afford does not have a stove so she’s forced to live on fast food.

Ultimately, Barbara tries her hand working as a motel maid, a nursing home attendant, and a member of a cleaning crew at a private home cleaning company. She finds them all incredibly difficult jobs. However, she learns that the worst part of her experiences is the damage that all of that accumulates in her heart.

Thankfully along the way, Barbara finds glimpses of hopefulness in some of her co-workers. They are played by Jan Booth (”$38,000 for a Friendly Face”), Jason Reed (”The 39 Steps”), Gabriela Rodriguez (”Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean”), Marykim Whiteside-Hubbard (”The Dixie Swim Club”), and Tasha Yunker (”A Murder is Announced”).

The ensemble includes Nina Fontana, Sara Hoerdeman, John Linderoth, Will McJunkin, Ryan Read and Aaron Schryver. There also will be a live band playing music. Band members include Denny Boynton, Sean Freeman, Michael Mattingly and Bonnie Miller.

Performances of “Nickel and Dimed” begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 through 12, and Aug. 18 and 19, at Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also are matinee performances at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and 20.

Tickets cost $13 for seniors and ages 13 and younger, and $15 for everyone else.

Tickets are on sale online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open Aug. 6.