From farm to 4-H, youth present animals at DeKalb County 4-H fair in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Goats, sheep and poultry were showcased by area youth in the DeKalb County 4–H program Friday in Sandwich for the organization’s annual animal project fair.

The free to the public, animal-focused event began on Friday at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, and runs through Sunday.

Nicole Groezinger, DeKalb County 4-H program coordinator, said live animals weren’t able to be included in the 4-H general project show – which happened in July – so this weekend’s event affords children and teenagers who chose to do animal focused 4-H projects the same opportunity to display their work.

Groezinger said she particularly enjoys the animal fair weekend because she gets to see children in the program work together.

“It’s always nice to see lot of smiling faces and kids learning from each other, and just the camaraderie that happens,” Groezinger said. “I mean, it’s a very friendly – if somebody doesn’t know what’s going on, or is new to showing whatever animal – it’s really neat to see how the older kids, or the kids that have been doing it for awhile just step up and help them.”

Groezinger also stressed the program as a whole helps children become more confident socially, civically and educationally through enabling them to be in control of their projects.

Tony Dupuis (left) judges 10-year-old Maple Park resident Faith Poynter's sheep during the DeKalb County 4-H sheep competition on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 held at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

The 4–H projects are only one component of the 4–H animal fair.

On Friday, there was a poultry show at 3:30, a goat show at 5 p.m. and a sheep show at 7 p.m. Saturday morning will include swine, horse and rabbit shows, and beef, dairy and the sheep lead and sheep costume shows in the afternoon.

Taylor Rhoads, 18, of Genoa, brought a show goat and pig to this weekend’s 4–H animal fair in Sandwich. She showed her goat, Honey, in the six to 12 month division Friday and will show off her pig Saturday morning.

Rhoads said she washes up her show animals when she brings them to the fairgrounds, and then goes to get herself ready for the showcases. She also said the way the showcases are run differ based on the animal being presented.

“For goats, they’re on halters and they get led around in a circle,” Rhoads said. “And their feet are setup in a very specific way, that way they can present themselves to the best of their ability. And then the pigs are really different than any other livestock species. They’re walked in an open ring, they’re not on a halter or anything like that. They’re kind of guided around the ring with a stick that the showman use. So pigs are really different because if they decide they don’t want to do anything they’re done.”

Taylor Rhoads, 18, of Genoa works on her 10-month-old goat Honey during the DeKalb County 4-H competition held at the Sandwich fairgrounds on Friday, Aug 4, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Tony Dupuis, who determined the winners of the 4–H sheep and goat shows Friday, said animal judging comes down to one person’s opinion, but said decision making process keeps it objective.

“It can differ from things like muscle, or physical appearance, to having extra abilities, to thinking about them as breeding pieces for operations. It’s very, very objective for sure, but it’s something that the kids strive for to compete with, and they try to better themselves, or better their flocks or herds,” Dupuis said.

The 4-H Blue Ribbon Auction begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, an auction Groezinger said allows the children in the 4–H program to continue to raise live stock each year.

“We have supporters, either businesses or family members or whoever is supporting 4–H’ers – they come to the live stock auction and they bid on the animals for these kids, so that they can continue raising live stock and participating in the 4–H Fair,” Groezinger said. “So the kids all retain ownership of the animals, it’s just a way for supporters to bid on them, and then they get the money to keep on going for next year, because it’s kind of pricey for some of these animals.”

Faith, 10, and brother Westin Poynter, 11, of Maple Park hold up their grand champion awards after winning their division at the DeKalb County 4-H sheep showing held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 held at the Sandwich fairgrounds. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Rhoads, who will begin attending Oklahoma State University in two weeks, is aging out of the the 4–H program but she says the organization has cemented her desire to continue working with livestock for the rest of her life.

“I don’t know what my next step is from here, I know I want to find a job in agriculture. Being around in these barns, like anyone you want to talk to will answer any questions,” Rhoads said. “It’s a great place to be, there’s a lot of great people, and I want to be here for the rest of my life. So I’m trying to find a job to keep me here.”