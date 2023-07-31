Job training classes at Kish College open for registration

MALTA – Kishwaukee College is now registering students for its short term job preparation programs, and this year a new in-person class is being offered: appliance repair technician training.

College officials decided to add the appliance repair class to the college’s selection of job preparation classes after being prompted by the community, said Kishwaukee College Coordinator of Short-term Training Melissa Gallagher.

The college’s first appliance repair class was in session over the summer, and Gallagher said school officials believe there is a large demand for professionals with appliance repair training in DeKalb County.

“We found that there’s a high need for people that have the skillset that can repair household appliances like washers, dryers, microwaves, ovens,” Gallagher said. “And we’re one of the only programs, like in the country – I had somebody reach out from a large appliance repair organization saying there’s very few programs that offer this training.”

Individuals looking to register for the appliance repair class should fill out an online form, but Gallagher said there are there are other training programs to consider.

A dental assistant training program, with online lectures and in-person practice, by Kishwaukee College will begin Aug. 28 and end on Nov. 18.

An online pharmacy technician class by Kishwaukee College will begin Aug. 28 and conclude Dec. 9.

Phlebotomy technician – a healthcare professional trained to collect, transport, handle and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis – training will begin in-person classes on Aug. 28 and finish Nov. 18.

A sterile processing technician class will be held online from Aug. 28 to Dec. 2 by Kishwaukee Community College.

An online real estate broker pre-license class will be held by Kishwaukee College on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 5 until Nov. 16

The in-person, twice a week, appliance repair technician class will begin Sept. 11 and finish Dec. 6

“I think a lot of people are looking to explore a little bit more before they make the commitment for a longer, more expensive program. Sometimes I feel like our programs are on the best kept secret list,” Gallagher said.

The training coordinator said most training programs cost about $1,300, but the phlebotomy technician training costs more than $2,000 because of equipment costs.

The classes have a different registration process than normal courses because students don’t receive a college credit for passing the course, but Gallagher said that’s OK because they’re designed to help students decide if an industry is right for them, and then prepare to join that workforce without getting an associate’s degree.

“This training program is a really good way for people to kind of explore a job, or explore a field, and start in an entry level position, get their foot in the door in a more professional environment, then they can access whether it’s something they want to continue with as a career,” Gallagher said.