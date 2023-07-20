Shabbona Fire Department receives $1,500 grant to buy new equipment

SHABBONA – The Shabbona Fire Department recently received a $1,500 grant from Country Financial to go toward buying new equipment for first responders.

The check was presented to the Shabbona Fire Department May 25, according to a news release.

The check was given to Shabbona Fire Chief Jon Ritter by Country Financial representative Steve Klopfenstein.

Country Financial serves around one million households through various insurance and financial products and services, according to a news release. Country Financial has donated more than $5 million to organizations that support veterans, teachers, active-duty service members, and first responders since 2020, according to the release.