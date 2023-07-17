DeKalb County Lions Clubs annual fishing derby set for July 20 in Shabbona

SHABBONA – DeKalb County Lions Clubs will host its 44th annual Fishing Derby and Party for people with special needs.

The derby will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Shabbona Lake State Park, 4201 Shabbona Grove Road, Shabbona, according to a news release.

Admission to the derby is free and open to the public.

The derby features fishing, canoe rides, boat rides, tractor and trailer rides and a petting zoo. Lunch will be provided.

For information, email edward0022@att.net or call 630-330-1339 or 630-330-1341.