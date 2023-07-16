July 16, 2023
Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs at local schools

By Shaw Local News Network
The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Outreach Ensembles at Jefferson Middle School (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

DeKALB- The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Education Outreach Program ensembles performed concerts at local schools.

The performances were held at school in DeKalb School District 428 and Sycamore School District 427, according to a news release.

The KSO Outreach ensembles feature a bassoon and violin duet, a wind quartet, and a string quartet. The programs goal is to engage, enrich, and educate the community through music.

The school performances include:

  • Tyler Elementary School
  • Founders Elementary School
  • Jefferson Elementary School
  • Huntley Middle School
  • Sycamore Middle School

The program is supported by a Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund grant. The grant supports the KSO Children’s Concert, the KSO Musical Instrument Grants, and DeKalb middle school orchestra and band programs.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/music-education-outreach/ or email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Outreach Ensembles at Sycamore Middle School (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )