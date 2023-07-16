Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs at local schools

DeKALB- The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Education Outreach Program ensembles performed concerts at local schools.

The performances were held at school in DeKalb School District 428 and Sycamore School District 427, according to a news release.

The KSO Outreach ensembles feature a bassoon and violin duet, a wind quartet, and a string quartet. The programs goal is to engage, enrich, and educate the community through music.

The school performances include:

Tyler Elementary School

Founders Elementary School

Jefferson Elementary School

Huntley Middle School

Sycamore Middle School

The program is supported by a Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund grant. The grant supports the KSO Children’s Concert, the KSO Musical Instrument Grants, and DeKalb middle school orchestra and band programs.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/music-education-outreach/ or email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.