DeKalb Police Department receives $15K grant to enforce firearm compliance, safety

DeKALB – Illinois State Police announced that the DeKalb Police Department will receive a $15,870 grant aimed at enforcing firearm compliance and safety.
Funding was issued to help law enforcement agencies across the state conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose firearm owner’s identification cards have been revoked or suspended but have failed to comply with the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, according to a news release.
The enforcement is focused on individuals who possess a restraining order, present a clear and present danger, or have received a criminal conviction, among other reasons, according to the release.
Other law enforcement agencies benefiting from the award include Joliet, Peru, Romeoville, Aurora and Chicago.
The DeKalb Police Department is eligible to receive the grant because it is a member agency of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force.
The funding is meant to help ensure that enforcement is conducted so that firearms are turned over to a person with an eligible FOIA card or to law enforcement, according to the release.
The grant awarded to DeKalb police comes from a second round of funding allocated in the Illinois State Police Revocation Fund as part of fiscal 2024, according to the release.
The Illinois General Assembly appropriated $1 million each for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 to fund the grant awards, according to the release.