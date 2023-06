DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed DeKalb County United soccer team back to its membership.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and board members celebrated DeKalb County United returning to the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting May 11, according to a news release.

DeKalb County United is an adult men’s and women’s semi-professional soccer team part of the MidWest Premier League.

For information, visit dkcunited.com or call 815-739-6427.