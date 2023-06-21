HomeGoods to open in DeKalb Thursday

DeKALB – DeKalb’s newest home furnishing store, HomeGoods, will open for shoppers in Northland Plaza Thursday, confirmed a store employee Tuesday.
The store’s arrival was confirmed in March by DeKalb city officials.
HomeGoods will be open starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, confirmed the employee. According to the store’s website, HomeGoods will offer special hours Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to the website, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HomeGoods is owned by TJX Companies, based in Framingham, Massachusetts. The retail parent company also owns Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, which also has a location in Northland Plaza.
In summer 2021, T.J. Maxx confirmed plans to move its location across the street from Oakland Plaza Shopping Center to 2546 Sycamore Road in Northland Plaza.
According to Northland Plaza’s owner, Bridge 33 Capital, HomeGoods will take up 18,269 square feet at 2530 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, according to the commercial real estate investment firm’s website.
Earlier this year, Northland Plaza’s development plans showed a Five Guys burger joint planned for the 2,524-square-foot space at 2446 Sycamore Road across from Buffalo Wild Wings.
As of Tuesday, signs have gone up for the impending Five Guys restaurant, which is slated for a July opening, according to the company’s website.
The Northland Plaza Shopping Center also includes Aldi, PetSmart, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Shoe Sensation, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses and a number of food establishments including Panda Express, Buffalo Wild Wings and Panera Bread.