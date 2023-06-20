Five Guys burger place slated for July opening in DeKalb

DeKALB – Those craving a paper-bag stuffed with fries and a burger, customized thousands of ways, are in luck: A Five Guys is slated to open in DeKalb in July, according to the company’s website.
Earlier this year, Northland Plaza’s development plans showed a Five Guys burger joint planned for the 2,524-square-foot space at 2446 Sycamore Road across from Buffalo Wild Wings.
On Tuesday, workers could be seen preparing the space as signs announced “coming soon.”
The fast-casual burger place founded in 1986 will be open for dine-in, takeout and delivery, according to the company’s website.
Representatives from Five Guys did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The Virginia-based burger joint has more than 1,700 locations worldwide, according to its website.
The Northland Plaza Shopping Center also includes Aldi, PetSmart, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Shoe Sensation, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses and a number of food establishments including Panda Express, Buffalo Wild Wings and Panera Bread.
A HomeGoods home furnishing store also is slated to open in the plaza this year.
According to Northland Plaza’s owner, Bridge 33 Capital, HomeGoods will take up 18,269 square feet at 2530 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, according to the commercial real estate investment firm’s website.