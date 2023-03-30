HomeGoods retail store headed to DeKalb

DeKALB – A popular Massachusetts-based home furnishing store, HomeGoods, is headed to DeKalb and expected to open in Northland Plaza along Sycamore Road.
DeKalb City Planner Dan Olson confirmed the business’ arrival to the city Thursday, and said HomeGoods will go between grocer Aldi and discount clothing store Ross Dress for Less.
According to Northland Plaza’s owner, Bridge 33 Capital, HomeGoods will take up 18,269 square feet at 2530 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, the commercial real estate investment firm’s website shows.
No details have yet been announced as to when HomeGoods is expected to open, though work is being done on the outside and interior of the building as of Thursday.
HomeGoods is owned by TJX Companies, based in Framingham, Massachusetts. The retail parent company also owns Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, which also has a location in Northland Plaza.
In summer 2021, T.J. Maxx confirmed plans to move its location from Oakland Plaza Shopping Center to Northland Plaza, across Sycamore Road in DeKalb.
The move came with approval from the DeKalb City Council to allow the retailer to have a bigger sign to match its neighboring stores’ in the shopping center.
It wasn’t the first time a retailer had moved to Northland Plaza from across the street. Aldi moved from its previous location in 2019, reopening a larger location in Northland Plaza in July 2019.
The old Aldi location now houses Harbor Freight Tools.
The Northland Plaza Shopping Center also includes PetSmart, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Shoe Sensation, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses and a number of food establishments including Panda Express, Buffalo Wild Wings and Panera Bread.
The plaza’s development plans show a FiveGuys burger joint planned for the 2,524-square-foot space at 2446 Sycamore Road across from Buffalo Wild Wings, though city officials have not confirmed that move.