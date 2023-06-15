Sycamore observes Flag Day, honors local veterans

SYCAMORE – Facing Sycamore Grove, where 62 trees have been planted in the name of Sycamore veterans, dozens of veterans and local officials gathered Wednesday to observe Flag Day – what they said is an often overlooked celebration.

“That’s why it’s so wonderful to live in Sycamore, they are so veteran friendly,” said DeKalb County Board member and veteran Laurie Emmer.

Emmer – a U.S. Army veteran who spent most of her time in service as a medic for the 102nd Airborne Division – was among dozens of DeKalb County veterans in attendance for the 11 a.m. Flag Day Celebration outside Sycamore Middle School.

Those of us who took that oath and raised our right hand took that oath to uphold and defend the constitution of the United States and to protect our great country. That means everything to me, and I’m sure those of us who have served.” — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Major Gerald Paulsen

Facing Sycamore Grove, dozens of Sycamore community members attended the 2023 Flag Day celebration outside of Sycamore Middle School on June 14, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

On June 14, 1777, the First Continental Congress adopted a resolution that formally established the design of the U.S. flag – 13 stripes alternating between red and white, and 13 white stars in a blue field. On Sept. 11, 1777 a flag of that design was first carried into battle in the Battle of the Brandywine against the British near Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

Flag Day gained traction as a day of national observation in the second half of the 19th century but it wasn’t formally established until it was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on Aug. 3, 1949.

“We represent everybody and we defend everybody,” Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Major Gerald Paulsen said. “Those of us who took that oath and raised our right hand took that oath to uphold and defend the constitution of the United States and to protect our great country. That means everything to me, and I’m sure those of us who have served.”

The planted trees are dedicated to veterans of the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, soldiers who became prisoners of war or went missing in action and the tomb of the unknown soldier, as well as 54 other trees dedicated to specific Sycamore and DeKalb County based veterans.

“This event honoring our heroes, who these trees are dedicated for, is just truly – it’s just solemn, it’s awe-inspiring,” Emmer said.

Scout Master of Troop 40, Ed Hollendoner, and Scouts Will Moore, Caden Mabel and Nolan Cox stand next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel during the 2023 Flag Day Celebration in Sycamore on June 14, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

A color guard from Boy Scout Troop 40 out of Sycamore presented the American flag during the ceremony. Scout Master Ed Hollendoner said respecting the flag, learning flag etiquette and serving the community are some big tenets for Scouts.

“So to be out here on Flag Day, honoring veterans, getting the Scouts out to see how many community veterans we have was important to us,” Hollendoner said. “Just to touch base with our community and really give them a sense of why we do things we do when we talk about flag etiquette, and when we talk about honoring those who have served.”