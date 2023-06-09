Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois announces annual award recipients

DeKALB – The Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois presented its recognition awards during its annual meeting recently.

The meeting was held April 29 at the NIU Barsema Alumni Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The Hall of Fame Award was presented to Sylvia Shaff. The award recognizes a lifetime commitment to the Girl Scout movement in the GSNI. Shaff supported the Girl Scouts by advocating for community Girl Scouts, volunteering in various roles, and financially supporting GSNI.

The President’s Award recognizes a service-delivery team’s or committee’s efforts in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Teams recognized include the Aztec Service Unit Twilight Camp Committee, Chippewa Service Unit Program Aide Training Committee, Cookie Rally Team 2022, Park North Stateline Service Unit, Genesis and Vega Day Camp Committee, GSNI Special Teaching and Enrichment Workshops Committee, and Spring River Service Unit Recruitment Committee.

The Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s service in delivering Girl Scout leadership experience support. The pin was awarded to Shannon Baird, Jennifer Hauch, Marianne Koeppen, Jessica Stobart, Janey Welch and Cheri Wickert.

The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s service in delivering Girl Scout leadership experience support. The pin’s recipients include Erin Berry, Bobbie Bredemeier, Randi Bryant, Sharon Ettlie, Vicki Farbo, Jacqueline Fox, Amanda Guffey, Ann Kidd, Pattie Klassen, Debbie Mann, Denise Mercuri, Rebecca Spindler, Melissa Toltzman and Kari West.

The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who provided service while implementing the Girl Scout leadership experience. The award was presented to Christina Adams, Racheal Asencio, Jyoti Bammi, Melissa Bardzinski, Heather Benoit, Bobbi Brown, Veronica Bruhl, Amber Cech, Amber Combs, Shay Cooper, Shannon Cozzens, Christina Davison, Sara Fair, Sophie Gaziano, Maggie Griswold, Shawn Guffey, Sarah Habben, Linda Harbacek, Melanie Healey, Amanda Hollowell, Nicole Johnson, Heidi Kuhls-Freese, Sara LaDeur, Carrie Lapidus, Nancy Lopez, Amanda Ludwig, Kristin Maksymiw, Susan Markunas, Kimberlie Mattern, Kelly McCleary, Heather Moore, Vanessa Nava, Dara Nelson, Gloria Olson, Ryan O’Reilly, Lisa Perrault, Kimberly Ramge, Cecilia Rygula, Sarah Sandrok, Robin Shaff, Carrie Turner, Jessica Wettstein, Sandra White, Christine Woodard, Lisa Yepsen, Kelli Zetzl and Carmella Zigler.

The Girl Scouts work together through various programs to meet new challenges, find their voices and make changes.

For information, visit girlscouts.org or call 844-476-4463.