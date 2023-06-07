Give DeKalb County fundraises historic $1.8M in 10th annual nonprofit support event

SYCAMORE – The 10th annual Give DeKalb County nonprofit fundraiser raised $1.8 million dollars – more than it has any other year, officials with the DeKalb County Community Foundation said.

Coordinated through the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, Give DeKalb County has grown into a fundraiser that nonprofits in DeKalb County have come to appreciate. More than 140 nonprofits were aided through community support during the 24-hour giving period.

“The 10-year anniversary of Give DeKalb County did not disappoint. The growth of this event is impressive, however, even more important is the impact Give DeKalb County has in our communities,” Executive Director of the DeKalb County History Center Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “Organizations of all sizes can do more and offer better services because of Give DeKalb County. We are very fortunate to have this opportunity in our county. Thank you to all who participated.”

During the May fundraiser, 2,836 people made 8,306 individual donations to area nonprofits through Give DeKalb County. More than $1 million was raised before 4:30 p.m. on the day of the fundraiser, the earliest the fundraiser has reached a $1 million milestone.

Additionally, more than $1 million of the total was donated through mail-in donations which opened days before the 24-hour event.

DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership Director Ben Bingle said he believes events like Give DeKalb County don’t happen elsewhere and touted DeKalb County residents’ unique and welcome generosity.

“May 4 was an incredible day full of energy and generosity,” Bingle said. “We appreciate everyone who donated during Give DeKalb County and are excited to see these impactful funds put to work within the nonprofit community.”