YEP awards $14,725 in grants to DeKalb organizations

SYCAMORE – Youth Engaged in Philanthropy recently awarded $14,725 in youth impact grants to 13 community and nonprofit organizations.

The organizations will use the grants to support various DeKalb County youth-serving projects and programs, according to a news release.

The 2023 YEP grant recipients are:

Barb Food Mart – $300 to supply DeKalb schools with gender-inclusive period packs

Building Leaders Advocating for Change – $1,300 to support a STEAM learning experience

DeKalb County Community Gardens – $1,896 to provide supplies for worm farms and composting training

Equine Dreams – $1,350 to provide an outdoor therapy horse arena

Genoa Township Park District – $600 to supply community youth running races startup materials

Hope Haven of DeKalb County Inc. – $1,542 to provide and update youth therapy materials

Kishwaukee Family YMCA – $700 to buy table games

NIU STEAM – $1,000 to expand teen and family STEM Cafe’s

Opportunity DeKalb – $750 to host a fall family STEAM night

Pushing Together NFP – $2,000 to provide youth in need skateboarding shoes

Sycamore Education Foundation – $750 to upgrade and enhance youth TV production technology

Sycamore School District 427 – $487 to provide the summer OSCAR program supplies to create a video game club

Walcamp Outdoor Ministries – $2,050 to build a nine-square structure

YEP is a youth-led high school committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation that provides opportunities for youth across the county to develop leadership skills, learn about philanthropy and engage in their communities through grantmaking and volunteering.

For information, visit dekalbccf.org/yep, call 815-748-5383 or email noah@dekalbccf.org.

YEP members voting on grant funding recommendations (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )