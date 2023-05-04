This & That Collectibles plans move to former bike shop spot in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – Home goods store This & That Collectibles will soon relocate within downtown DeKalb to the former North Central Cyclery spot, 534 E. Lincoln Highway.
A message posted in the store’s window indicated that This & That Collectibles “is coming soon.” The shop sells a wide range of items, including vintage antiques, midcentury moderns, glassware, upcycled furniture, upcycled jewelry boxes, sterling jewelry and costume jewelry. Downtown bike shop North Central Cyclery closed permanently last year, city officials said.
City Planner Dan Olson confirmed the new development, saying the city is excited to see the vacancy filled.
“It’d be a welcome move,” Olson said.
This & That Collectibles Owner Nancy Carlock said the move comes with great meaning to her business.
“It’s going to be a better location, better parking, more visibility and a lot nicer building,” Carlock said.
This & That Collectibles has been in business since December 2019.
Carlock said her current location at 109 N. Seventh St. does not meet her needs well.
“It’s at North Seventh Street, right at the corner of [Route] 38 and Seventh Street, but there’s hardly any city parking out here,” Carlock said. “People, if they want to stop, sometimes they don’t because there’s no place to park.”
This & That Collectibles plays host to several vendors that may not have their own stores to operate out of.
Carlock said she places great value in having the ability to rent space to vendors.
“That’s why it’s a wide variety of stuff to buy because it’s numerous different people selling their stuff,” Carlock said. “In the new location, we’re going to be able to add a couple new people.”
This & That Collectibles plans to be fully relocated into its new space by June 1.