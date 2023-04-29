Boxing to beat back: DeKalb area residents fight Parkinson’s disease with Rock Steady Boxing

Michael Tiedt punches the heavy bag Friday, April 28, 2023, during Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's Disease class at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in DeKalb. The class helps people with Parkinson’s Disease maintain their strength, agility and balance. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

“Well, I think, hopefully, it’s slowing the progression of the disease, which is kind of hard to measure, but I think it’s helped me with my walking. I have a smoother gait than I did before.”

— Loren Foelske, DeKalb resident