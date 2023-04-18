Woman, her 5-year-old St. Bernard offer pawsitive vibes through volunteerism at Northwestern Medicine hospital

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb is heralding its volunteer staff as part of an effort to highlight their valuable work during National Volunteer Week.
Volunteers are an essential part of Northwestern Medicine health system, according to a news release. In 2022, more than 1,100 volunteers provided more than 135,000 hours of service across the health system, which operates throughout northern Illinois.
“Every day, Northwestern Medicine volunteers touch the lives of patients, families and visitors,” according to Northwestern Medicine health system. “A friendly smile, a helping hand and a warm heart can make a real difference in the experience people have in a hospital when they are visiting or receiving care.”
Some volunteers such Janet Russie tap into their hobbies to help lift those inside Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
Russie, a patient care technician, has spent the past 10 years volunteering with the hospital’s animal therapy program with her St. Bernard dogs. She was inspired after seeing another volunteer bring their dog through the hospital.
“I thought it was very interesting,” Russie said in the release. “For years, I’ve been showing dogs competitively, so I’m used to doing the obedience training.”
As part of her efforts, Russie joined the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, an international registry of certified therapy dog teams. Precious was her first therapy dog, and now 5-year-old Joker continues that work with Russie.
“Joker is also very decorated,” Russie said. “In 2019, the St. Bernard Club awarded him the highest achievement obedience award.”
Russie and Joker visit patients twice a month, and Joker usually has a new outfit to mark the season.
“When Joker arrives, you never know what he will be decked out in as far as his personal accessories, which always brings smiles to our patients and staff,” Tracy Ekstrom, volunteer coordinator at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, said in the release.
At Northwestern Medicine, patients and staff members receive visits from animals that are approved through qualified organizations. The animals support therapeutic activities and interventions, and provide an emotional boost for patients.
“Joker knows just what to do. He really gets into the patients. He’ll go right up to them, and they’ll pet him,” Russie said. “The patients get really excited about it, and not only the patients, but the staff really enjoy it. It’s calming for everyone.”
Russie brings a different perspective as a volunteer because of her work as a patient care tech. As a volunteer, she often also visits patients she’s cared for.
“I can go into a room, and I’m visiting a person I may have had the day before as a patient,” Russie said. “They enjoy seeing me, and I know a little bit about the patient, which is helpful.”
Russie said patients, their families and staff members light up when they see Joker.
“I bring happiness to people, and that’s very satisfying,” Russie said. “Especially when the dog connects with them, I really feel like I’ve accomplished something for that family.”
According to Northwestern Medicine, Russie soon will have another St. Bernard named Wrigley joining her on visits to the hospital.
Northwestern Medicine volunteers must be at least 16 years of age (18 years of age at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago). Volunteers must agree to a six-month commitment of at least three to four hours per week and provide immunization records.
For information on volunteering at Northwestern Medicine, visit nm.org/patients-and-visitors/volunteer.