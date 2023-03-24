NatureFest returns to Genoa forest preserve April 22

DeKALB – The University of Illinois Extension, DeKalb County Forest Preserve, and the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District will host their second outdoor NatureFest to celebrate Earth Day.

NatureFest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22, at the Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Illinois Route 72, Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to NatureFest is free and open to the public.

NatureFest will feature multiple activity tables located throughout the preserve. Attendees can participate in a short, hands-on learning activity at each table. A volunteer will be available at each activity table to guide the experience and stamp participants passports.

Check-in for NatureFest is located under the preserve’s open-air shelter or at the Natural Resource Education Center (NREC). A NatureFest passport and map will be available at the registration table. In the event of rain, the activities are being held inside the NREC and cabins.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-784-2000 or email mariantt@illinois.edu.